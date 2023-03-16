 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Entertainment agrees to pay IndusInd Bank dues; lender likely to withdraw insolvency case

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

Zee was the guarantor for IndusInd Bank's Rs 150-crore loan to Essel Group's Siti Networks, however, it failed to honour the Debt Service Reserve Account Guarantee Agreement (DSRA). The shortfall amounted to Rs 83 crore.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has agreed to repay dues owed to IndusInd Bank as the company seeks to resolve insolvency proceedings initiated against it, Bloomberg reported.

The move will help Zee to move forward on its merger with Sony Group unit to create a $10 billion media giant.

The settling of dues of about 837 million rupees ($10 million) to the lender could happen as early as Friday, Bloomberg said citing people familiar with details.

The report added that the Mumbai-based bank has agreed to withdraw its insolvency proceedings against the media company once the repayment is made.