Yulu developing e-scooter for individual buyers, says Co-founder & CEO Amit Gupta

Apr 05, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST

This is part of Yulu’s plan to begin selling its products directly to end-users. The pricing of the vehicle and the rates of the service offering have not been disclosed

Yulu, a shared electric mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) player, is working on rolling out a low-speed e-scooter for individual users. This is part of the plan of the company, which caters in large part to daily commuters (via Yulu Miracle) and last-mile delivery executives (through Yulu Dex), to begin selling its products directly to end-users.

“A number of our customers have reached out to us expressing interest in buying our shared mobility vehicles for personal use. Though the e-scooter will be all-new, it will have a lot of things common with our existing products, as this reduces our R&D costs. We have been thinking about this for a while and will soon come out with a Yulu (product) for personal mobility. We will disclose the relevant details at the appropriate time,” Amit Gupta, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Yulu, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interaction.

Yulu’s current Generation 2 and Generation 3 electric vehicles (EVs), which are part of its MaaS fleet, are not available for sale as personal vehicles. The Bangalore-based start-up offers time-based plans for its shared mobility services. For short distances, it offers a pay-per-minute plan of Rs 2 per minute, while heavy users can use the weekly rental plans, which start at Rs 229 per week, and go on till Rs 1,200 per week.

“Even though we have made a lot of improvements in our shared mobility-specific vehicles, we will be fine-tuning them further to make them user-friendly for consumers who wants to make an outright purchase,” added Gupta.