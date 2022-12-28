 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yearender 2022: Supreme Court's five key judgments of 2022

Thyagarajan S.N.
Dec 28, 2022 / 04:18 PM IST

From clarifying the position regarding recommendations by the GST Council to upholding reservations for economically weaker sections, the apex court pronounced many judgments this year that have a far-reaching impact

In 2022, the Supreme Court (SC) delivered judgments that had wide-ranging ramifications. The apex court also revived the institution of the constitution bench during Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit's 74-day tenure. As many as six constitution benches were formed to hear 25 cases, which will impact the law of the land.

In this year-end special, Moneycontrol lists the SC's five most important judgments of 2022:

1: GST Council and its 'recommendations':

India introduced the Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime in July 2017. The GST Council was formed to make recommendations to the Union and state governments on important issues related to GST, such as the levy or exemption of the tax on goods and services.

The constitution mandates that the GST Council will promote harmony and consistency in taxation between the states and the Union. The recommendations of the Council have to be passed by a three-fourths majority of the members present and voting. The Union government has a third of the votes, while the states together have two-thirds of the total votes in the council.

Despite article 279A of the constitution clearly using the word "recommendation" while describing the functions of the GST Council, states implemented all of its recommendations to maintain consistency with other states.