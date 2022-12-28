 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Year 2022 saw aviation take fresh wings post COVID-19

Ameya Joshi
Dec 28, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST

The Tata Group’s takeover of Air India was the highlight of the year. This was followed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air’s launch

From a January to forget to a December to remember, Indian aviation has swung sharply this year. The year started on a sombre note with the fear of an Omicron-led wave of COVID-19 impacting businesses, but the tide turned quickly and there has been no looking back since then for Indian aviation.

Domestic passenger traffic finally breached the pre-COVID-19 average, having recorded 4.35 lakh passengers on December 24, 2022. While traffic has been on the ascendancy, the operational fleet count has been descending -- thanks partially to the engine issues which led to groundings at IndiGo and Go FIRST. But the year has seen many highs and few lows. However, one thing that left everyone guessing the entire year was a mega order from the Tata Group.

Year dominated by the Tatas

From taking over Air India in January and looking at running it, growing it, and planning for future expansion, the group, with its new management team, has been doing a balancing act. The year saw the group make decisions on the future of its aviation business. It saw a decision and nod from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the merger of AirAsia India with itself and an agreement with Singapore Airlines Group to merge Vistara with Air India and have Singapore Airlines as an equity partner in the combined entity.

While two announcements were made on the fleet front, everyone has been waiting for the mega order since mid-year. Will the order be announced in the last week of the year or get pushed to the next year?

Changes in top management