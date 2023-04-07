 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With HR intervention, restaurants seek to retain talent

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 07, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Many skilled and unskilled restaurant workers aspire to eventually work in hotels with high brand value or look for an immediate jump in their careers — the reason for job hopping

Industry leaders say restaurants need to follow what the tech industry did: offer innovative perks and handsome salary packages.

Food outlets are revamping their human resource (HR) policies, providing employees more career opportunities and cash rewards, seeking to arrest attrition and retain talent as they return to normal in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

After losing 2 million employees at the height of Covid-19, the restaurant and food services industry is expected to reach a 10-million-strong workforce by 2025.

Frequent job hopping has deprived the food services market of much-needed white- and blue-collar workers. That’s painful for an industry that depends on employee references to fill positions. And once an employee leaves, the people he or she referred leave as well.

Job-hopping is not limited to moving from one food outlet to another. Employees are also switching sectors in search of better career opportunities.