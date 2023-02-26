 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessWire News

Indian Energy Exchange to launch High Price Day Ahead Market segment next month

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

The power ministry has already asked 15 plants that use imported coal to function with full capacity from March 16 to June 15 so as to avoid any shortfall in electricity supply during the summer.

New Delhi, Feb 26: Indian Energy Exchange has planned to launch the High Price Day Ahead Market segment by mid-March, which will facilitate electricity generating firms to sell power at a price as high as Rs 50 per unit.

Earlier this month, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) allowed three categories of power generators to participate in the HP-DAM market — gas-based generating stations using imported RLNG and naphtha, thermal plants using only imported coal, and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) — on the petition of IEX (Indian Energy Exchange).

"IEX has received approval from CERC to launch the High Price Day Ahead Market (HP-DAM) in the integrated day-ahead market (I-DAM) segment. We expect to launch the segment by the mid of March 2023," Rohit Bajaj, Head-Business Development, Regulatory Affairs and Strategy, IEX, told PTI.

The relaxation in norms by the CERC will provide relief to three categories of power generating companies (gencos) — those running their plants on expensive natural gas (RLNG), imported coal and BESS (Battery Energy Storage System). At present, there is a price ceiling of Rs 12 per unit in the Day Ahead Market (DAM) on the energy exchanges. With the current level of upper price cap, gencos having high variable costs for operating their plants are generally not keen on selling electricity on the energy exchanges and this in turn results in stranded power generation capacity. Against this backdrop as well as the upcoming summer season, the CERC, earlier this month, allowed the introduction of a new segment — HP-DAM — wherein electricity can be sold and bought at a price as high as Rs 50 per unit.