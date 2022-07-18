HomeNewsBusiness

Why Federal Bank will continue to outperform

Madhuchanda Dey   •

In view of the strong earnings outlook, we see immense value in the stock of Federal Bank that is still trading at a reasonable valuation

As of now, the bank is adequately capitalised (CAR of 14.57 percent) and will raise capital if growth remains strong
Federal Bank (CMP: Rs 98.75, Market cap: Rs 20,773 crore) had a great start to the new fiscal with a strong growth in the loan book, better interest margin, decline in employee cost, reduction in provision on improved asset quality, and an ahead-of-schedule improvement in RoA (return on assets). With waning competition from PSU banks and shadow lenders, we see a few top banks fortifying their positions in this recovery cycle, and Federal Bank clearly is racing ahead in...

