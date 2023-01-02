 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What lies in store for Indian aviation in 2023

Ameya Joshi
Jan 02, 2023 / 08:20 PM IST

While airlines across the world are back in the black, Indian liners continue to be beset with supply chain and financial issues. Some of that is set to change.

If 2022 was action-packed, 2023 maybe even more so. The year was largely dominated by Air India, its decisions, and its rumoured mega-order for new aircraft. But a lot more is at stake in 2023. For one, it will be a year to see if the industry can be profitable, starting with IndiGo, the largest carrier.

The world over, airlines have turned profitable, repaid their loans, and are looking at adding capacity. In India, the industry is still bleeding, yet looking at augmenting capacity — a combustible combination. Mega order from Air India

From the Farnborough air show in July to the last days of 2022, the bush has been buzzing about this mega order from Air India (AI). The closely-guarded decision has seen the media speculate about the number of planes being ordered. In the end, the year went by without any order. However, the order is imminent, it’s just a matter of when the last of the nitty-gritty are closed before the deal can be announced. Air India’s integration efforts

It will be a very important year for Air India. The supply of planes — especially the narrow-body fleet — have been tied up. These will be inducted in 2023. Work will also be afoot to merge AirAsia India with Air India Express, probably by the end of October so that the winter schedule starts with just one low-cost brand. There will also be a larger integration of services between Vistara and Air India until the merger is complete in early 2024.

The challenge for Air India will be to fix its existing planes. The airline has stated that it is working on addressing issues with its seats and operationalising the IFE (in-flight entertainment) on its wide-body aircraft in the next few months. Complaints about AI’s non-functional IFE and seats are a regular affair. Those who did not expect much from a government-backed AI demand the works from a Tata-backed Air India. Passengers will run out of patience if these are not addressed soon.

Currently, the airline is enjoying the benefits of overflying Russian airspace, which only a handful of carriers can. That has helped keep competition at bay to an extent. Will that change in 2023? Will the Russia-Ukraine conflict end and open up the skies? There could be sudden competition for Air India if that happens, but if it doesn’t then Air India is in for a spot of good weather.

Supply chain issues and its impact on fleet

Just about everybody is impacted by supply chain issues. This has led to major groundings for both IndiGo and Go FIRST, with Indigo having to renew leases. Akasa Air is using aircraft with a two-class configuration as a mono-class.