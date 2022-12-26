 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WeWork India raises Rs 550 crore from BPEA Credit-managed fund

Dec 26, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Co-working major WeWork India on Monday said it has raised Rs 550 crore from funds managed by BPEA Credit.

The amount will be used for future growth and potential consolidation opportunities.

WeWork India has a portfolio of around 70,000 desks spread over 6 million square feet area in 41 centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Hyderabad, and Pune.

"Flexibility is paramount in today's workforce and the investment by BPEA Credit stands testament to the massive growth opportunity for flex workspaces in India," said Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India.

He said the investment also validates WeWork India's strong fundamentals and healthy business model.

"We are laser-focused on fuelling growth opportunities and fortifying our position as the leading flexible workspace brand with customisable and innovative solutions for all businesses," Virwani said.