 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Welspun One launches Rs 2,000 crore warehousing AIF for domestic investors

Mehul Thanawala
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

Leasing in the industrial and logistics sector grew by 8 percent on-year to 31.6 million sq. ft. in 2022, despite global headwinds and a slowdown in e-commerce demand, according to a report by CBRE.

Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), an integrated funding and development management platform focused on warehousing and industrial real estate, on March 13 announced the launch of its second fund of Rs 2,000 crore, including a greenshoe option of Rs 1,000 crore.

Welspun One Logistics Parks Fund 2 is the successor of WOLP Fund 1, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)- regulated Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) for domestic investors it launched in early 2021.

"WOLP Fund 1 received a favourable response from investors and successfully raised capital commitments of Rs 500 crore from a set of high net worth investors including marquee individuals and family offices. WOLP Fund 1 has delivered a strong performance with a track record of 100 percent commitment across a portfolio of six investments, aggregating to 6.5 million sq. ft. in a short span of 1.5 years from its first close," the company said in a statement.

The statement added that the company placed a strong emphasis on creating and implementing robust processes for a high level of governance and transparency across its business. A recent initiative on this front is the “WOLP investor portal”, a first-of-its kind offering in the real estate private equity space which provides investors with online access to comprehensive information on its portfolio assets and performance along with a full repository of fund documents.