We expect fiscal deficit at 5.8-5.9% of GDP in FY24, says Mirae Assets’ Mahendra Jajoo

Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 10, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST

The upcoming Union Budget would likely remain focused on growth as concerns about inflation diminish, says the Chief Investment Officer – Fixed Income at the fund house.

The fiscal deficit for 2023-24 is expected to be in the range of 5.8-5.9 percent, which will confirm the government's commitment to reducing the deficit to 4.5 percent by 2025-25, Mahendra Kumar Jajoo, Chief Investment Officer – Fixed Income at Mirae Assets Mutual Fund, said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He said the high supply of government securities will remain the dominant theme in the next fiscal with expected gross borrowings aggregating Rs 16.5-17 lakh crore.

The narrowing gap between the administered small savings rate and commercial banks’ deposit rates may impact the market rates while drawing down a large amount to fund the fiscal deficit.

During April-November 2022, the central government's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 9.78 lakh crore, accounting for 58.9 percent of the full-year target, data released on December 30 by the Controller General of Accounts showed.

The fiscal deficit in the first eight months of the last financial year was 46.2 percent of the last year’s target.

The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for the current financial year, or 6.4 percent of the GDP.