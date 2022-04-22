WATCH LIVE | Moneycontrol Masterclass - EV Fires: What should brands do to ensure rider safety?

Several cases of electric vehicles catching fire in India have raised concerns about their safety. In fact, companies like Okinawa have even recalled several thousand vehicles. On the 26th episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass, we bring together EV experts to discuss safety features for the tropics, purchase decisions for customers, and why these mishaps are bad news for a sector that has been gaining traction. Tune in and ask your questions to a panel comprising Sohinder Gill of Hero Electric, Chetan Maini of Sun Mobility, Vivekananda Hallekere of Bounce, Niraj Rajmohan of Ultraviolette, and Vinkesh Gulati of FADA.