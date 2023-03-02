 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Vistara's sunset is a sunrise moment for airline efficiency

Ameya Joshi
Mar 02, 2023 / 09:52 PM IST

While it’s too early to tell when Vistara’s last flight would be, there’s reason to believe that it could happen on the last day of the 2023 winter schedule — March 30, 2024.

(Representative Image)

In November 2022, a filing by Singapore Airlines with the Singapore Stock Exchange confirmed the speculation about Vistara.

Singapore Airlines would invest a little over Rs 2,000 crore for a 25.1 percent stake in Air India. This would mean the merger of Vistara with Air India, to be completed by March 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Nonetheless, the social media chatter around the whys and hows of the end of brand Vistara refuses to die. The press interaction of Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, where he said brand Vistara will be put to sleep, has triggered further chatter.

The Tata group, which now owns Air India along with Air India Express and AirAsia India, is no stranger to operating multiple brands. The house of brands strategy has been in use with its hotel arm, Taj Hotels. Has it been successful? It is up for debate. Multiple properties have seen changes in their category, positioning, and name over the last one-and-a-half decade, and the confusion has been telling. The group can ill afford to go the same route with its airline business, which it took from the government as a loss-making entity.