Vistara merger to help Air India achieve 30% domestic market share faster

Ameya Joshi
Nov 29, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

The merger announcement could be followed by the much-awaited fleet renewal deal, which may have been kept on hold till now.

The next 16 months could turn out to be the most interesting for Indian aviation. Singapore Airlines announced the merger of Vistara, its joint venture with the Tata Group, with Air India.

As part of the merger with Air India, which the Tata Group acquired in January, SIA will invest Rs 2,059 crore in Air India. Once the transaction is complete, SIA will hold 25.1 percent in Air India.

Quick succession

The Tata Group had already announced the merger of AirAsia India with Air India Express earlier in November. Once the merger takes place by November 2023, it could lead to the cessation of the AirAsia India brand and leave Air India Express as the sole low-fare entity for domestic and international flights.

While the AirAsia India entity was involved in court cases and faced allegations of funding unscrupulous elements, the relationship with Singapore Airlines has been without any public bickering.

The deadline for the Vistara-Air India merger is set for March 2024, which is 16 months away. But this union could be smoother primarily because Air India has inducted many former Vistara employees and, more importantly, CEO and MD Campbell Wilson has worked with both SIA and its low-cost carrier Scoot.