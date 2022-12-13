 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Violation of Right to Privacy: Karti Chidambaram on 'Orwellian' usage of facial recognition by Chennai police

Aihik Sur
Dec 13, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST

This comes a few days after the Greater Chennai Police admitted to using the technology in response to a tweet by a Chennai resident.

Slamming the usage of facial recognition technology by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP), Lok Sabha MP Karti P Chidambaram said that the usage of such technology without any data protection law is illegal and 'has the potential to turn Tamil Nadu into an Orwellian Surveillance State".

This comes a few days after the GCP admitted to using the technology in response to a tweet by a Chennai resident. "Facial recognition is being used during night hours to verify the persons moving around at night. The system is very useful in identifying the criminals instantaneously. Nothing to worry," police had tweeted.

In a letter written on December 13 to Shankar Jiwal, commissioner of GCP, Chidambaram asked the official to share the legislation which authorised TN Police to use the technology; details regarding stakeholder consultations taken by police in this regard; and standard operating procedure for the usage of such technology.

Apart from that, the Congress politician also asked the police commissioner to furnish details regarding the total amount allocated, sanctioned, and utilised for the deployment of facial recognition, along with a list of all officials who have access to the technology.

"The police department assured citizens that there is 'nothing to worry'. But how can citizens not be concerned? Particularly, in the absence of a data protection law, or regulation aimed specifically at FRT," the Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga constituency said.

The Indian government has currently floated the draft of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDP) for consultation.