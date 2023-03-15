 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta repays $100 million to Standard Chartered Bank

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Vedanta Resources Ltd has earlier said it has enough means to meet debt repayment liabilities in the coming quarters as it looked to assuage investor concerns around its financial position.

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said that it has repaid USD 100 million to Standard Chartered Bank through release of encumbrance on March 10.

Vedanta Resources is the majority owner of Mumbai-listed mining and oil & gas company Vedanta Ltd.

"The earlier disclosure was made pursuant to facility agreement dated 8 September 2022 entered into between Twin Star Holding Limited (as borrower), Vedanta Resources Limited and Welter Trading Limited (as original guarantors), and Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited (as original lender)... for the purposes of availing a facility of an aggregate amount of USD 100,000,000.