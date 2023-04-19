 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Vacancies in DERC, AAP-LG tussle delay power tariff revisions in Delhi

Sweta Goswami
Apr 19, 2023 / 09:40 PM IST

DERC had announced the last tariff revision on September 30, 2021. Power charges in Delhi were raised by 2 percentage points from October 1, 2021. Last year, despite no tariff revision, electricity cost in Delhi was raised by up to 4%.

Delhi's power tariff revision is getting delayed due to vacancies in the DERC.

Annual power tariff revisions in the national capital have been delayed for two consecutive financial years ― 2022-23 and 2023-2024 ― due to vacancies in the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), combined with the ongoing tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi.

The delay has resulted in the regulatory assets climbing up to at least Rs 9,000 crore, senior officials in the DERC and different power utilities told Moneycontrol.

"The power tariff order for 2022-23 is ready, but DERC has no option but to wait and watch because even the post of member (legal) is vacant. As per the directions of the Supreme Court in a Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) case in 2020-21, issuing tariff orders without the member (legal) will be in violation of the SC order," said a senior DERC official, requesting anonymity.

As per the Union Ministry of Power, all state power regulators have to mandatorily issue tariff orders before April every year. For the current financial year (2023-24), the Commission has not even started the process of inviting true-up petitions by the discoms.