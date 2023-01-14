 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for lapses in Halol plant

PTI
Jan 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

The US health regulator has pulled up drug major Sun Pharma for manufacturing lapses, including failure to follow appropriate written procedures designed to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products, at its Gujarat-based plant.

In a warning letter, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) pointed out various lapses at the Halol plant which produces finished pharmaceutical products.

"This warning letter summarises significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals… Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated," the USFDA stated.

The health regulator inspected the manufacturing facility from April 26 to May 9, 2022.

A warning letter is issued when the US health regulator finds that a manufacturer has significantly violated its regulations. In the letter to Mumbai-based company, the USFDA pointed out drug firm's failure to establish and follow appropriate written procedures that are designed to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products purporting to be sterile, and that include validation of all aseptic and sterilisation processes.

"Your firm failed to perform operations within specifically defined areas of adequate size and to have separate or defined areas or such other control systems necessary to prevent contamination or mix-ups in aseptic processing areas," it said.