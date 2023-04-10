 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Urban Extension Road Project on track to be completed by mid-September

Yaruqhullah Khan
Apr 10, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

This is ahead of the earlier deadline of October this year. The Rs 7,716-crore, six-lane road project is seen as the third Ring Road that will decongest the current Ring Road and Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

The first phase of construction or packages 1,2 and 3 of the Urban Extension Road Project (UER-II) in Delhi is on track to be completed by September, ahead of the earlier deadline of October 2023.

"The construction of the first phase of the UER-II of length 38.111 km is on track to be inaugurated by mid-September," senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India said.

Around 60 percent of the construction of the UER-II has been completed to date, and the speed of construction has picked up significantly in the last few weeks, a senior official from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said.

"So far, 60 percent of the work is complete: 55 percent on Package 1, 45 percent on Package 2, 90 percent on Package 3, 72 percent on Package 4, and 67 percent on Package 5 have been completed," the official said.