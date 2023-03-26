 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unseasonal rain slows AC sales momentum, manufacturers expect sales pick-up from April

PTI
Mar 26, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

The unseasonal rainfall has put a brake on the sales of residential air conditioners, which had started to pick up early this year from mid-February as the temperature was rising.

Now, in the second half of March, sales of AC have been impacted, however, makers see it as a "temporary phenomenon" and are hopeful of reaching their targets from April onwards when heat waves would start.

Overall the AC industry, which had record sales of around 8.25 million units in 2022, expects to continue its double-digit growth journey this season also led by the prediction of harsh temperature and an elongated summer season.

Panasonic Life Solutions India said it has witnessed a minor drop in sales due to unseasonal rains.