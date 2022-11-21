 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Unlimited flights between India and Canada to improve direct connectivity, boost competition 

Ashwini Phadnis
Nov 21, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

The announcement will not only benefit Indians wanting to visit Canada, but also open up a huge opportunity to airlines from the two countries

The announcement will not only benefit Indians wanting to visit Canada, but also open up a huge opportunity to airlines from the two countries. India is Canada's fourth largest international air transport market (Photo: Jason Hafso via Unsplash)

On November 14, Canada announced the conclusion of an expanded air transport agreement with India that allows designated airlines to operate an unlimited number of flights between the two countries. The previous agreement limited airlines from each country to 35 flights a week.

The agreement gives Canadian airlines access to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. Indian airlines will receive access to Toronto, Edmonton, Montreal and Vancouver and two additional points (cities) India selects.

The new flying rights under the expanded agreement are available for use by airlines immediately, the Canadian government said in a statement.

The announcement will not only benefit Indians wanting to visit Canada, but also open up a huge opportunity to airlines from the two countries. India is Canada's fourth largest international air transport market.

Canada, with an estimated Indian diaspora of more than 1.5 million, is a large and growing market, Satyendra Pandey, Managing Partner, Aairavat Technology and Transport Ventures, pointed out.

Improved connectivity, competition 