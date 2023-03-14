 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Underweight on IT sector because of exposure to Europe, US: Aniruddha Sarkar of Quest Investment

Nickey Mirchandani
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST

The portfolio manager is overweight on industrials including capital goods, defence, energy and autos.

Aniruddha Sarkar of Quest Investment Advisors

The Information Technology (IT) sector’s exposure to Europe and the US, which are confronting recession fears, makes Aniruddha Sarkar, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at Quest Investment Advisor, underweight on the industry. Although valuations in the space seem attractive, it’s not the time to take large position on IT stocks.

The portfolio manager is bullish on the industrial space, including capital goods and defensive stocks along with the auto space. He believes investors need to look not just at the valuations, but also the earnings upside.

Overall, Sarkar is underweight on IT, pharma, chemicals and metals. He remains overweight on industrials including capital goods, defense, the energy and auto sectors.

The money manager also distinguished between the balance sheets of banks in India and the US, where the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has set off a bout of turmoil.