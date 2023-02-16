 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ULIP platform will be operational in next 6 months: Pirojshaw Sarkari

Feb 16, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Pirojshaw Sarkari, CEO, Gati Ltd, said that while the government has shown eagerness in developing the ULIP platform, it has been found lacking in setting up the dedicated freight corridors.

Logistics major Gati Ltd expects Centre's Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) to be completely operational in the next six months, the company’s chief executive officer Pirojshaw Sarkari told Moneycontrol.

"It's still in the trial phase, the ULIP platform, but in spite of ULIP coming up as one unified platform, parts of ULIP are already getting available to us as a logistics player, which is helping us a lot in compliance and ease of being able to do business," Sarkari said in an interview.

While the government has shown eagerness in developing the ULIP platform, it has been found lacking in setting up the dedicated freight corridors, Sarkari said.

"I would say that the dedicated freight corridors would open up phase-wise and I would see phase one opening up in maybe three to five years down the line. In phase one, 40 percent of the total length of the dedicated freight corridors will be operational," Sarkari said.