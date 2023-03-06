 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
U.S. Justice Dept opposes Google bid to move advertising antitrust case to New York

Reuters
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST

The U.S. Justice Department is fighting to keep its digital advertising lawsuit against Google in Virginia federal district court, warning of potential prolonged litigation if the Alphabet Inc unit wins its effort to transfer the government's new case to New York.

In a court filing on Friday, the Justice Department, along with Virginia and other state plaintiffs, said federal and state enforcers are owed "substantial deference" as to where they want to bring a lawsuit.

The case, alleging anticompetitive abuses of advertising technology, was filed in January in Alexandria, Virginia, federal court and threatens to break up a key part of Google's business. Google has denied violating U.S. antitrust law in its digital ad practices.

A lawyer for Google at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and a spokesperson for the company on Monday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.