 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

TSPSC paper leak: BJP demands resignation of IT Minister, probe by sitting judge

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 10:23 PM IST

Rama Rao, however, dismissed the resignation demand, saying the TSPSC is an autonomous institution.

Representative image

Stepping up its campaign on the alleged question paper leak of a recruitment test conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the BJP on Saturday demanded the resignation of State IT Minister K T Rama Rao and probe by a sitting judge into the issue.

Rama Rao, however, dismissed the resignation demand, saying the TSPSC is an autonomous institution.

Addressing a 'Maha Dharna' organised here by his party against the paper leak issue and seeking jobs for unemployed youth, State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked as to why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not responded so far on the paper leak issue that concerns about 30 lakh youth in the State.

Demanding investigation by a sitting judge into the issue, he said why the BRS government is not ready for it.