Basmati, non-basmati rice exports up 7.37% in April-October: Industry data

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

India's aromatic basmati and non-basmati rice exports rose 7.37 per cent to 126.97 lakh tonnes during the April-October period of the current fiscal, despite restrictions on the shipments, according to industry data.

Exports stood at 118.25 lakh tonnes in the same period during the previous fiscal.

"Despite curbs on exports of some varieties of rice, the overall exports remained strong so far," said Vijay Sethia, former president at All India Exporters Association.

Out of total exports, basmati rice exports rose to 24.97 lakh tonnes during the April-October period of the 2022-23 fiscal, from 21.59 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, he told PTI.

Non-basmati rice exports increased to 102 lakh tonnes from 96.66 lakh tonnes during the comparable period, Sethia added.

Basmati rice was shipped mainly to traditional markets of the US, Europe and Saudi Arabia, while non-basmati rice was exported largely to African countries.