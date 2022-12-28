 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Toyota's Innova HyCross priced at Rs 18.30 lakh

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

The Bengaluru-based auto major unveiled Innova HyCross in November and it will be available at the dealership from mid next month.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said the new hybrid version of its multi-purpose vehicle Innova will be available at a price starting from Rs 18.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The self-charging hybrid version of the vehicle has been priced between Rs 24.01-28.97 lakh (depending upon the variant) while the gasoline version will come in the range of Rs 18.30-19.20 lakh, the company said in a statement.

The Innova HyCross comes with a self-charging strong hybrid electric system, a 2-litre petrol engine along with an e-drive sequential shift system.

It will also be available with an option of 2-litre engine mated to an automatic transmission.

The booking for the vehicle commenced on November 25.