 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Total global wealth reduced by 10% to $13.7 trillion, reveals 2023 Hurun global rich list

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

Amidst key global findings, the report stated that currently there are 3,112 billionaires in the world which is 8% or 269 less than last year’s figure of 3,381.

China and USA have a combined 53% of total billionaires in the world while India records 187 billionaires, down by 28 from last year. (Source: REUTERS/Damir Sagolj)

With the highest number of billionaires in the countries, China bags the top position on the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, followed by USA and India.

China and USA together have 53% of total billionaires in the world while India records 187 billionaires, down by 28 from last year.

Amidst key global findings, the report stated that currently there are 3,112 billionaires in the world which is 8%, 269 less than last year’s figure of 3,381. However, the number is still higher than in pre-COVID times (2020) and more than double the 1,453 of ten years ago.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani only Indian among world's top 10 billionaires: Hurun Global Rich List