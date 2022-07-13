Torrent Pharma Q1 PAT seen up 2.8% YoY to Rs 339.1 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Torrent Pharma to report net profit at Rs 339.1 crore up 2.8% year-on-year (down 37.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,367.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 2.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 18.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 663 crore.

