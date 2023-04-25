 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Adoor Co-operative Urban Bank gets RBI nod to be a non-banking institution

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

As per release, the central bank cancelled banking licence dated January 03, 1987 granted to The Adoor Co-operative Urban Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed Kerala-based Adoor Co-operative Urban Bank to function as a non-banking institution.

Accordingly, the central bank cancelled the banking licence granted to the lender, the regulator said. The cancellation of licence is with effect from the close of business on April 24, 2023, the RBI said in a release.

“This makes it obligatory on the part of The Adoor Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd, Adoor to stop conducting the business of banking... including acceptance of deposits from non-members with immediate effect,” the RBI added.

The RBI told The Adoor Co-operative Urban Bank to ensure to repay unpaid and unclaimed deposits of non-members held by it, whenever demanded, even after being notified as non-banking institution.