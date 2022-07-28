Nasdaq-100 vs FANG+: Which US stock market index should you choose to diversify your investments

Investing internationally is an important piece of diversification. A 10% exposure to international markets is a good target to have initially. When you invest in US indices, it’s not just about getting geographical diversification in your portfolio. It’s also a play on rupee depreciation, which over the years, has been beneficial for Indians investing in international equities. These days, there is another interesting option available for those looking for aggressive investments in US tech stocks – the NYSE FANG+ Index. It is less diversified than the Nasdaq-100 but still comparable as both focus on tech stocks heavily. Watch the video for more.