4.3
Bajar Gupshup | Markets end 4-day losing streak led by broad-based buying; Metal, PSBs buck the trend
Jun 09, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
Domestic markets snapped 4-day losing run, ending near day's high, as hefty was seen in energy, pharma, FMCG, and IT shares. Dr Reddy's Labs, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Tech M, and Infosys were the top large-cap gainers.
first published: Jun 9, 2022 06:20 pm
