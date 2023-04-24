 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata-owned Air India to hold town hall meeting after legal notices by pilot unions over pay structure

Yaruqhullah Khan
Apr 24, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

The airline’s CEO Campbell Wilson, along with top executives, is expected to attend the town hall meeting on April 25 while Aix Connect, another Tata airline, held a similar meeting on April 22.

Air India, which is now owned by the Tata Group, is holding a town hall meeting to address the concerns of employees over the airline’s proposed revised terms and conditions of service.

The airline’s chief Campbell Wilson, along with all top executives, is expected to attend the Air India town hall scheduled to be held on April 25 at 1600 IST while Aix Connect, another Tata airline, held a similar meeting on April 22.

The meeting by the head of Tata group airlines comes just days after the pilot unions, Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG), on April 21 sent legal notices to Air India.

These notices come days after ICPA and IPG asked their members not to accept the revised terms of employment.