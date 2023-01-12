Tata Consumer Q3 PAT may dip 3.5% YoY to Rs 265.2 cr: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Consumer to report net profit at Rs 265.2 crore down 3.5% year-on-year (up 7.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,445.1 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 3 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 447.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

