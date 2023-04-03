Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz resigns

Swiggy’s Chief Technology Officer Dale Vaz has resigned from the company after nearly five years. Vaz joined Swiggy after spending eleven years at Amazon. Madhusudhan Rao, who has been with the company for over four years, will be taking over as the new Chief Technology Officer.

Rao is currently the Senior Vice President of ConsumerTech and FinTech (Engg and Product) at Swiggy.

A Swiggy spokesperson confirmed to Moneycontrol that Vaz is moving on from the company, and said that he is looking at starting up. He will remain with the company till next month

“We confirm Dale Vaz has decided to move on from Swiggy to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. He will continue in his role till May 2023 & will be associated with Swiggy for an extended period in an advisory role. We thank him earnestly for his many contributions to Swiggy,” a Swiggy spokesperson said in a statement

Haripriya Suresh