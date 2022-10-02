Suzlon Energy Founder and Chairman Tulsi Tanti passes away

Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s Founder, Chairman and Managing Director Tulsi Tanti passed away on the evening of October 1 due to cardiac arrest.

"With profound sadness, we inform you of the untimely demise of Shri Tulsi R.Tanti, the Founder, the Chairman & Managing Director, and one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy Limited (the “Company”) on 1st October 2022. Shri Tanti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day," the company said in a statement.

"In this difficult time, the Company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Shri Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the Company," the company said.

Ashwani Kumar, CEO, Suzlon Energy Ltd addressed the employees of the company in a letter and said, "This is by far the most heart-breaking communication I have ever sent..."

"While the world will remember Tulsibhai as the pioneer of wind energy and a warrior against climate change, we know him better as the champion of creating a better world for our future generations. If there was anything that our CMD taught us it was resilience, the will to fight back and the strength to stand up tall in our worst times."

Below is the full letter:

Our Beloved Chairman Departs To His Heavenly Abode

Suzlonians,

This is by far the most heart-breaking communication I have ever sent Our founder and Chairman and Managing Director Shri Tulsi R. Tanti departed on his heavenly journey on the 1st of October 2022.

For a lot of us at Suzlon, this is akin to losing a father figure, a guide, a guru, an inspiration and most importantly the very spirit of Suzlon. It is human for us to sink into profound grief.

While the world will remember Tulsibhai as the pioneer of wind energy and a warrior against climate change, we know him better as the champion of creating a better world for our future generations. If there was anything that our CMD taught us it was resilience, the will to fight back and the strength to stand up tall in our worst times.

Our Chairman was extremely optimistic about the future of renewables and the part that Suzlon has played in it. As he said, "The world is ready now and so are we. Our time has come. Now there is no stopping Suzlon and the green energy revolution."

It is this vision and commitment that we need to take forward. It is now our duty to stand by his dream and carry forward his work. Our resolve to re-commit ourselves for the success of Suzlon is even stronger today. We are one and in this moment of trial, we are even more resilient.

In this difficult time, the Company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Tulsibhai's legacy forward and realize his vision.

Tulsi Tanti- The eternal inspiration and spirit of Suzlon. We will miss you every day, but we will stand strong and not let you down.

In grief.

Ashwani Kumar