Sula CEO ahead of the IPO: Women are the demand drivers of wine in the country

Deepali Nandwani
Dec 09, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

Rajeev Samant, founder and CEO of Sula Vineyards, on the IPO from December 12-14, the nature of his business and pioneering India’s wine industry.

Sula Founder and CEO Rajeev Samant

Sula Vineyards' journey began serendipitously over 20 years ago. Founder and CEO Rajeev Samant’s family was trying to sell ancestral land in Nashik when he decided to put it to use instead. He tried growing organic mangoes and other fruits, but since agriculture wasn’t his scene, he decided to leverage Nashik’s grape-growing tradition to make wine.

The journey from pioneering winemaking in India and dealing with the lack of support from excise officials, to surviving a segment shakeout that saw the early Indian wine pioneers shut down businesses, to an IPO in 2022, has been long and eventful.

In an exclusive interview, he spoke about going public and what it would mean to Sula Vineyards, which is looking to raise around Rs 950 crore via the initial public offering (IPO). Excerpts:

Why has Sula Vineyards decided to take the IPO route?

It has been nearly 25 years since I put those first Sauvignon Blanc grapes in the ground in Nashik. Twenty-five years is a long journey for a company before it goes public. At Sula, we accessed private equity early and that allowed us to take the great growth path we have been on without going to the markets.

For me, going public is a milestone. It will be great to be more widely owned to share our success with the public. Also, our largest shareholder, Verlinvest, has been on-board Sula for more than a decade. Private-equity horizons tend to be much shorter. Verlinvest has been a great supporter and investor. The time has now come for them to cash out some part of their stake. However, they are still holding on to a significant share of the stake because they believe in our company’s journey.