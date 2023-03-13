 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sugar mills export 37.75 lakh tonnes of sweetener till March 9 of 2022-23 marketing year ending September

PTI
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST

India has exported 37.75 lakh tonnes of sugar till March 9 of the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year ending September out of 60 lakh tonnes allowed by the government, trade body AISTA said on Monday.

Mills have exported a total of 37,75,684 tonnes of sugar between October 1, 2022 and March 9 of the 2022-23 marketing year, All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said in a statement.

The sugar marketing year runs from October to September. The government has allowed export of 60 lakh tonnes for the 2022-23 marketing year. Industry is demanding that the government should increase the export quota.

Bangladesh is the leading importer of Indian sugar so far at 5.11 lakh tonnes, followed by Somalia, Djibouti, Sudan, Indonesia and UAE.