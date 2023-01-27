 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stripe hires Goldman, JP Morgan to explore listing and private share sale

Jan 27, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

The move, communicated to Stripe employees in an internal memo earlier on Thursday, would give them an opportunity to sell shares in the company either to private investors or in a public market, the sources said.

Digital payments firm Stripe has hired Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to explore a public listing and alternatives to allow employees to cash out stakes in the private company, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The move, communicated to Stripe employees in an internal memo earlier on Thursday, would give them an opportunity to sell shares in the company either to private investors or in a public market, the sources said.

Either possibility would address the problem that some employee share options are coming up for expiry but Stripe shares are not currently listed.

The aim is to have one arrangement or the other in place within a year, the sources said, adding that if private sales are arranged the buyers will cover tax costs.