Storyboard18 | CXO Moves: Fresh exits and entries, a first-ever CMO position, a streamer's loss and more

Rahul Vengalil

Previous: Managing Partner, Dentsu's Isobar

Present: Not known

The exits at Dentsu continue. Rahul Vengalil, who was promoted last year to the post of managing partner at Dentsu’s Isobar, has stepped down. This is Vengalil’s second stint with the global digital experience agency. He had started his career at Isobar as the senior group head, and then went on to lead the agency as the business head. After three years and five months as the founder of What Clicks (a venture that worked to identify wastages in digital investment), he returned to Isobar as the chief business head.

Priti Rajput

Previous: Head - Marketing, Personal Care, The Good Glamm Group

Present: VP - Marketing, Wow Skin Science

Priti Rajput recently joined Wow Skin Science where she will head the D2C beauty and wellness brand as vice president of marketing. Her role will see her responsible for strategizing and leading communication campaigns for the skincare and haircare portfolio. She was previously with The Good Glamm Group. Rajput has also had stints at beauty and FMCG majors L’Oreal and Godrej Consumers Products Limited (GCPL) where she was the senior regional brand manager for L’Oreal Paris, South Asia, and as the global head for the hair color and hygiene category at GCPL.

Achint Setia

Previous: CXO & Head, Marketing and Social Commerce Business, Myntra

Present: Not known

Achint Setia, who had served as the CXO and head of marketing and social commerce business at the online shopping site Myntra, has moved on. As he announced his departure via a LinkedIn post, he also reflected on the learnings he gained from his experience at Myntra. At Myntra, he was responsible for brand marketing, performance marketing, loyalty business, and research. Further, he also looked after content and creator led commerce business on the platform and on social media. In the past, he has been a part of organisations like Microsoft, McKinsey & Company, and Viacom18.

Shilpi Kapoor

Previous: Marketing Director, American Express

Present: CMO, Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank appointed Shilpi Kapoor as the chief marketing officer. In her new job, Kapoor will oversee marketing and corporate communications, and will be a member of the bank’s executive committee. In addition, planning, developing, implementing, and monitoring the overall business marketing strategy, she will also oversee market research, pricing, product marketing, marketing communications, advertising, and public relations.

Malvika Mehra

Previous: Independent Creative Director and Brand Strategist

Present: Chief Creative Officer, The Good Glamm Group

Malvika Mehra, who began her career in the advertising industry made a switch by joining The Good Glamm Group, digital-first house of brands, as the chief creative officer. Mehra, who began her career with Ogilvy & Mather as an art trainee, rose to become the creative head of the agency’s Bengaluru branch. Prior to joining The Good Glamm Group, she worked as an independent creative director and brand strategist, and headed Dentsu International India as the chief creative officer. She also had an entrepreneurial stint in the middle.

Tithi Ghosh

Previous: President and Head, Ogilvy South

Present: Managing Partner, Ogilvy South

Ogilvy India promoted Tithi Ghosh to president and head of Ogilvy South, which is the Bengaluru office. Ghosh, who has been with the agency since 2012, takes over from N Ramamoorthi who was associated with Ogilvy & Mather for 16 years. During his stint, he led Ogilvy's south operations - advertising, digital, media, analytics, and international creative capabilities and offices in Bangalore and Chennai.

MVS Murthy

Previous: Head Marketing, Digital and Corporate Communications, Tata Mutual Fund

Present: CMO, Federal Bank

MVS Murthy joins Federal Bank as its first chief marketing officer. His role will expect him to leverage marketing to help build scale by working on the intersection of brand communication, customer experience, and technology. He started his career as an account executive at Ogilvy & Mather, and has also been a part of ICICI Bank and Edelweiss Financial Services Limited.

Dipashree Das

Previous: Content and Brand Marketing Lead, Netflix India

Present: An entertainment company

Dipashree Das, who had joined Netflix as the head of marketing partnerships, and rose to become the content and brand marketing lead for Netflix India, has decided to move on. In her previous role for its Asia headquarters that was based out of Singapore, she helped launch Netflix across seven key Asian markets. As she made the announcement via a LinkedIn post, she also stated, “About a week from now, I will return to a city that has always felt like home, to take on an APAC+ role at a very exciting company that is reshaping every facet of entertainment as we know it.”

Mohan Wilson

Previous: Head of Global Marketing Planning, Infiniti Motor Company Limited

Present: Director - Marketing, Product & Customer Experience, Nissan India

Nissan Motor Corporation appoints Mohan Wilson as the director - marketing, product & customer experience where he will focus on transformation of the India business on future product strategy. His mandate also is to build a strong brand with a focus on customer experience.

Hirol Gandhi

Previous: President and Managing Partner, Ogilvy

Present: President and Head, Ogilvy, Mumbai and Kolkata

Ogilvy elevates Hirol Gandhi as the president and head of the Ogilvy branches in Mumbai and Kolkata. Gandhi, who has been associated with Ogilvy for more than two decades, had joined the agency as a senior vice president where he worked across categories like beverages, automobile, finance, public service, tourism, foods, television, and industry.

Kartik Chandrasekhar

Previous: Global Vice President - Lifebuoy, Pears

Present: Head of Oral Care and Skin Cleansing for D&E Markets, and Global Brand Lead of Pepsodent

Kartik Chandrasekhar takes up the role of head of oral care and skin cleansing for D&E (developing and emerging) markets, and global brand lead of Pepsodent at Unilever. As he announced his new position via a LinkedIn post, he mentioned that his role would see him focus on driving category alignment and accelerating business strategies across the markets.

Aditya Mehra

Previous: Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Logomotif Communications

Present: Creative Director - South, FoxyMoron

Aditya Mehra joined the leadership team at FoxyMoron, an independent full-funnel creative and performance digital agency, as the creative director where he will lead the creative operations for the agency’s South clientele. Mehra brings to the table two decades of experience in the advertising arena. He has worked at Wunderman Thompson and Saatchi & Saatchi and started his career at Leo Burnett as a junior writer.

Indrayudh Mitra and Archana Sudarsan

Previous: Senior Creative Director, Genesis, and Group head - ACD - Creative Director, Taproot Dentsu

Present: Senior Creative Director, and Creative Director, Social Panga

Creative marketing and advertising agency, Social Panga strengthened its creative team by appointing Indrayudh Mitra to the post of a senior creative director, and Archana Sudarsan as creative director. Previously, Mitra worked at Genesis as senior creative director. Sudarsan worked as group head - ACD - creative director.

Mitra comes with 15 years of experience in the field of advertising and has worked in advertising agencies like RK Swamy BBDO, Grey Worldwide, DDB Mudra, and Ogilvy & Mather. In his new role, he will lead brand engagements with an integrated mandate. This also involves BTL (Below The Line), digital and films.

Sudarsan has 14 years of experience and has worked in advertising agencies like Everest Brand Solutions, Ogilvy and many other agencies. In her new role, she will lead a creative team to focus on creative strategy, brand positioning and ad films.