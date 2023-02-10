 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato shares ends 2% lower after Q3 loss widens

PTI
Feb 10, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST

Shares of online delivery platform Zomato ended 2 per cent lower on Friday after the company reported widening of net loss for the third quarter.

The stock of the foodtech giant declined 2.02 per cent to close at Rs 53.30 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 7.4 per cent to Rs 50.35 per share on the bourse.

On the NSE, it went lower by 1.65 per cent to settle at Rs 53.50 per scrip.

In volume terms, 1.25 crore shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 17 crore shares on the NSE during the day.