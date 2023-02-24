 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato up after global brokerages stay positive on stock, 46% upside seen

Sandip Das
Feb 24, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Global brokerages remain positive on Zomato's stock price, which could be attributed to the company's ability to innovate and expand its offerings. The stock price edged higher by 2 percent in the morning session on February 24.

Zomato has launched a new service through which it aims to sell quick and cheap home-style meals to students and office-goers. These meals are priced as low as Rs 89 per serving, excluding delivery costs, and would be available for breakfast (8 am-11:30 am) and lunch (11:30 am- 3:30 pm).

While the new service launched on February 22, named ‘Everyday’, is currently being piloted in Gurugram, the company plans to launch it soon in other cities. The Zomato app claims that food ordered through the service will be delivered in 10-15 minutes.

According to a person close to the development, the infrastructure for this service has been built on the 10-minute food delivery service that Zomato piloted last year and paused recently because of low demand.