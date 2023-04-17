 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World stocks pause before earnings results reveal if rates have bitten

Reuters
Apr 17, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

World stocks markets steadied near recent highs on April 17 ahead of a slew of corporate earnings results this week due to reveal which economic sectors have been helped by higher rates to flourish and which have been hit.

U.S. banks including JP Morgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo reaped windfalls from higher interest payments their first quarter earnings reports said on Friday. This helped lift European stocks to a 14-month high in early trading on Monday, but as of 1225 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was last up 0.1 percent .

Dan Izzo, founder of investment management company Blackbird Capital, said that though banks have been seen as a bellwether for U.S. earnings, markets today were different.

"Banking sector stocks went on an absolute tear on Friday but it's important to note that, alongside this, every major U.S. index closed down that day including the Dow, S&P, Nasdaq and Russell," said Izzo.