HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Will West Coast Paper benefit from sector tailwinds?

  •

After a dip in FY21, a sharp recovery in West Coast Paper, led by demand revival, was seen in FY22

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (WCPM; CMP: Rs 349.00; M Cap: Rs 2,305 crore), together with its subsidiaries, Andhra Paper Ltd (APL; WCPM owns a 72.2 percent stake) and West Coast Opticable Ltd, progressed towards healthy recovery, post the pandemic blues. The much-needed capacity boost from APL acquisition (in 2019) came in handy, and the combined capacity added heft to top line and margins. Although there are concerns about rising input prices and coal availability, WCPM’s renewed strength and dexterity places...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers