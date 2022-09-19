HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Why this costly asset financing company deserves attention

Strong signs of recovery in the auto and mortgage segments, robust disbursement, improving asset quality and pick-up in newly launched businesses provide meaningful tailwinds for Chola

Highlights - Diversified product portfolio - Robust disbursement and asset growth - Asset quality improving on better collections - Pick-up in new vehicles and rural recovery, improved macro scenario - New product lines shaping up well, build-up expected - Sustainable margin and superior return ratios - Valuation justified for better quality of earnings Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd’s (Chola; CMP: Rs 767; Market cap: Rs 65,580 crore) diversified business model, focus on rural-centric retail customers and stable asset quality have already been rewarded in the past few months. While all ingredients are there...

