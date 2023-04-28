Why PI Industries is a preferred pick in the agrochemical space

Highlights Announced strategic acquisitions for pharma CSM Custom synthesis business remains sturdy Acquisitions to be earnings- and value-accretive Justifies rich valuations PI Industries (PIIND; CMP: Rs 3,066; Market Cap: Rs 46,512 crore), a leading player in the global CSM (custom synthesis manufacturing) export business, announced on April 27, 2023, that some of its subsidiaries have signed share purchase agreements with a few companies in the CSM pharmaceutical space. For quite some time, PI has been working on inorganic opportunities to enter pharma intermediates, which we...