HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Why any bad day in the market is good to add Coforge

Madhuchanda Dey   •

Multiple growth levers at play, brightening the prospects for Coforge

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong revenue performance Margin expands; confident of recovery Healthy deal win and pipeline lend credibility to guidance Supply-crunch easing, attrition drops The macro unlikely to impact earnings meaningfully Strong earnings trajectory, add on weakness Coforge (CMP: Rs 4080, Market Cap: Rs 24,883 crore) has been our high conviction pick from the Information Technology pack and the strong financial performance justifies its outperformance within the IT universe. Against a 6 percent rally in the IT Index in the past four months, the stock has rallied over...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers