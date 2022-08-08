West Coast Paper: Profit soars; acquisition of Andhra Paper adds to strength

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (WCPM; CMP: Rs 483; M Cap: Rs 3,208 crore), together with its subsidiaries, Andhra Paper Ltd (APL) and West Coast Opticable Ltd, is on a transformational journey to consolidate its leadership position in the Indian paper industry. WCPM owns a 72.2 percent stake in Andhra Paper. The landmark acquisition of APL came in handy, with the much-needed push in scale of operation to meet the surging demand. The combined capacity added heft to the top...