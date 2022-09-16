HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Weekly Tactical Pick | Mobility on the rise, this footwear brand has spring in its step

Moneycontrol Research   •

Earnings uptrend to resume; long-term growth triggers intact

Representative image.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
With the curse of the Covid pandemic waning, footwear is putting the best foot forward. As mobility increases, the use of footwear is going up. In such a scenario, Relaxo Footwears (CMP: Rs 1,064; Nifty level 17,877) is our tactical pick for the week. Moreover, after the hike in GST rate on footwear below Rs 1,000 (forms majority of Relaxo’s portfolio) from 5 percent to 12 percent in January 2022, channel partners had been busy liquidating the old low-cost inventory,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers