Weekly Tactical Pick | Mobility on the rise, this footwear brand has spring in its step

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

With the curse of the Covid pandemic waning, footwear is putting the best foot forward. As mobility increases, the use of footwear is going up. In such a scenario, Relaxo Footwears (CMP: Rs 1,064; Nifty level 17,877) is our tactical pick for the week. Moreover, after the hike in GST rate on footwear below Rs 1,000 (forms majority of Relaxo’s portfolio) from 5 percent to 12 percent in January 2022, channel partners had been busy liquidating the old low-cost inventory,...