Wall Street wavers, Treasury yields dip ahead of earnings, data

Reuters
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

All three major U.S. stock indexes struggled for direction, with the benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow little unchanged and the tech-laden Nasdaq giving up an early lead to flip into negative territory.

Wall Street was subdued and U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday as investors braced for a week of high-profile quarterly earnings and closely watched economic data.

"Its a quiet opening not a lot of big movers," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

"Theres a lot of uncertainty in the market," Ghriskey added. "There are a lot of big earnings this week and its keeping a lot of traders on the sidelines waiting to see those results."